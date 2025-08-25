NODWIN Gaming and JioStar launch BGMS season 4 with OnePlus as title partner

New Delhi: NODWIN Gaming has announced the return of the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS), with Season 4 set to air live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM until September 14. The season features a prize pool of INR 1.5 crore and introduces a new dual-structure format, including all-women teams and the return of the bounty system.

A key addition this year is the Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenger Series (BGCS), the official amateur feeder league for BGMS. The series features 24 teams, including two from the OnePlus Campus Dominate qualifiers, one from TVS Raider Wicked Battles, 17 invited teams, and four all-women teams. The Challenger Series streams live on the NODWIN Gaming YouTube channel from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM daily, with three matches each day.

“BGMS has grown into the marquee esports tournament of India and is now a cultural movement that reflects the passion, energy, and limitless potential of our gaming community. Season 4 takes this vision further by championing inclusivity at every level, from campus qualifiers and grassroots challengers to professional athletes and all-women teams on national television. Our goal has always been to create a platform where every gamer, regardless of background, has a real path to greatness,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming.

“Together with our partners, we are nurturing the next generation of talent, celebrating inclusivity, and crowning the very best in Indian esports.”

OnePlus returns as Title Sponsor and Official Smartphone Partner, supporting the OnePlus Campus Dominate initiative, which engages college students across India. Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy, OnePlus India, said, “We’re excited to extend our partnership with NODWIN Gaming for BGMS 2025 as the Title Sponsor and Official Smartphone Partner. With the flagship OnePlus 13 series and the fan-favorite Nord series driving the action, this collaboration reflects our shared vision of elevating mobile esports in India. Together with NODWIN, we’re committed to delivering fast and smooth, ultimate, performance gameplay that empowers every gamer, from rising talent to seasoned pros.”

Android continues as the Co-Title Sponsor in its second year. TVS Motor Company, in its third consecutive year as Official Mobility Partner, supports the TVS Raider Wicked Battles, providing grassroots players with a route into BGCS. Aniruddha Haldar, SVP (Marketing), TVS Motor Company, said: “At TVS Motor Company, we have keenly strived to building our rightful place in the world of the Gaming community. From initiatives like launching in metaverse (the first motorcycle in the world to do so) to being a long term partner with Nodwin Gaming. We believe that BGMI master series 4 will again be a celebration of skill and Wicked excitement. TVS Raider the Wicked Ride returns as the partner. All the best to all participants and teams - have a wicked ride!”

Duolingo English Test debuts as the Official Learning Partner, introducing its first-ever Gujarati language feed. Tara Kapur, India Market Lead, said, “The BGMS is one of the most exciting sporting properties in India and hugely loved by Gen Z. As the Duolingo English Test grows and finds much admiration from the same audience in India, we are elated to partner with NODWIN Gaming for the first time and also bring alive the first-ever Gujarati language feed. Our mascot Duo will also make his presence felt across the tournament in his own distinct manner.”

Swiggy joins as the Official Food Delivery Partner. Supriya Shankar, VP and Business Head, Swiggy Scenes, said, “At Swiggy, we cater to a wide range of users, including Gen Z who have a strong connection with BGMI. With over 200 million downloads and its status as a top esports preference, BGMI has transcended being just a game - it’s a vibrant hub for entertainment and socialising. Today, it is a powerful channel where Gen Z forges friendships and engages in real-time dialogue, often redefining traditional hangouts. Being part of BGMS Season 4, one of India’s most awaited esports tournaments, allows us to further engage with this dynamic community, while delivering favourite food quickly to players, talent, and crew alike.”

Red Bull returns for a second year as energy partner, and Bisleri joins as the Official Hydration Partner for the first time.

The BGCS began on August 19 and will continue until September 7, streaming live daily on the NODWIN Gaming YouTube channel. BGMS Season 4 follows, broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar from August 18 to September 14 during prime-time hours.