Nitin Gadkari unveils NDTV’s auto website at maiden NDTV Auto Conclave

New Delhi: NDTV Network, after launching its Auto vertical earlier this year, hosted its maiden Auto Conclave, an event that brought together leading figures from the Indian automotive industry.

The conclave fostered insightful discussions on the sector’s pivotal role in India’s burgeoning economy. Held in New Delhi, it featured company honchos, policymakers, change agents, and industry experts exploring themes such as sustainability, road safety, innovation, and investment through dynamic panel discussions and keynote sessions.

The conclave also witnessed Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, unveiling NDTV’s auto website.

Dedicated to the automotive world, the platform will offer insights, industry trends, and the latest advancements.

The speakers and attendees included renowned names like Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group; Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India; Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Cars India; Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motors; Sunjay Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar; Rahul Bharti, ED, Maruti Suzuki India; Ravi Avalur, Head, Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp; Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing – India, Dolby Laboratories; Rajeev Batra, CEO, TIVA; Deepak Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Lumax Industries.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, speaking on the future of the automobile industry and India’s potential to become a leading car manufacturer within the next five years, remarked, “The key focus is on pollution-free fuel,” emphasising that, “It is a mission for me to reduce the use of petrol and diesel.”

Key industry leaders enriched the discussions with their insights - Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, highlighted the robust growth trajectory of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, stating, “Today, everything that is required to make EVs a success in India is in place – the right incentive structure, focus on regulations for getting EVs on road, charging mechanisms coming up.”

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, shared an optimistic perspective on the market's potential, saying, “Maruti Suzuki has an opportunity to grow by 20 times in India by providing cars to Indians and increasing the number of cars in the country.”

Adding to the conversation on the intersection of technology and mobility, Sunjay Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar, underscored the importance of regulation in leveraging artificial intelligence, noting, “AI is advantageous, but it needs to be regulated, and we need to see how we can apply it in a safe manner.”

Deepak Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Lumax Industries, shared his insights on the auto component industry and spoke, “The component industry is very diverse – it’s got the domestic OEM, it’s got the aftermarket, and massive export opportunity. With recent trends, there’s also a balance which the component industry has to do between value and volume.”

Talking about the event, Mugdha Mishra, NDTV Auto’s Editor, said, “The success of the inaugural NDTV Auto Conclave has reinforced our commitment to driving forward-thinking dialogues and fostering industry partnerships that will shape India’s automotive future. With the launch of the NDTV Auto website, we have created an essential online platform that delivers expert perspectives, breakthrough technologies, and the latest updates from the world of mobility.”