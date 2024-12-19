NielsenIQ appoints Joe Ellis as India MD

New Delhi: NielsenIQ has announced the appointment of Joe Ellis as the new Managing Director for its India business.

This announcement follows a year after NIQ and GfK merged to form the world’s largest consumer intelligence firm, with significant investments in omnichannel coverage, business intelligence tools, and predictive analytics.

Across its local business and Global Capability Centers, NIQ employs over 10,000 associates in India.

Ellis has held several pivotal leadership roles during his 25-year career at NielsenIQ. He began his journey at the Westport (USA) office and has since led multiple regional and global verticals.

Based in Mumbai, Ellis’ experience includes two assignments in India, where he established the company’s proprietary simulated test marketing division, BASES, in 2004, and later spearheaded the expansion and digitisation of NIQ’s retail measurement services in 2013.

“The pace of change in India is unprecedented. With a diverse economic base, a vast untapped consumer market, a significant demographic advantage, rapid digitization, substantial FDI inflows and a deeply ingrained spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, India is an energizing and exciting market for us,” Joe Ellis, Managing Director – India, NielsenIQ.

“We have longstanding partnerships with many of the largest companies in India built over half a century. We continue to grow and evolve along with our clients. We are also proud of our talent, our capabilities, and my role is to ensure we stay a step ahead in helping our clients achieve their growth objectives with our world-class suite of products and services,” Ellis further said.