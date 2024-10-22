New DoubleVerify integration with Spotify allows advertisers to measure fraud and viewability

New Delhi: DoubleVerify (DV), a software platform for digital media measurement, has announced a new integration with Spotify to authenticate media quality on the platform. This will enable advertisers to measure fraud/invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability on video campaigns delivered through Spotify’s advertising platform, Spotify Ads Manager.

With this integration, advertisers on Spotify will benefit from:

Fraud Measurement: DV detects comprehensive fraud and IVT – ranging from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

Viewability Verification: DV provides comprehensive viewability verification, identifying whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and its impact.

Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, said, “DoubleVerify is driven to ensure media spend is protected and performance is optimised anywhere marketers want to reach their audiences. By expanding our independent measurement coverage on Spotify, we empower advertisers to confidently measure and optimise the performance of their video campaigns on the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service.”

Chloe Wix, Global Director of Product Marketing at Spotify, said, “It’s no secret that people come to Spotify to listen, but users are increasingly spending more time watching video on the platform, as we’ve seen a 44% YoY increase in video streams. We're excited to expand our partnership with DoubleVerify, an industry leader in media quality and performance measurement. This new integration within Spotify Ads Manager will provide our advertisers with enhanced visibility into their Spotify video campaigns, ensuring greater transparency and effectiveness in reaching their target audiences.”

Brands using Spotify Ads Manager can unlock DV’s fraud and viewability insights across desktop and mobile in-app placements.

Advertisers can access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimise the performance of their Spotify ads campaigns.