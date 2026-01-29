Network18 realigns digital leadership as Palki Sharma steps down at Firstpost

New Delhi: Network18 has announced a senior editorial realignment across News18.com and Firstpost following Palki Sharma’s decision to step down as Managing Editor of Firstpost, according to internal communications sent by Santosh Menon, Chief Content Officer, Network18.

Rakesh Rai, currently Executive Editor at Firstpost, has been appointed Managing Editor of News18.com.

Rai will oversee the website, web-social and app operations across English, Hindi and all languages, Menon said.

Menon said the digital publishing landscape is undergoing rapid change, with AI, algorithmic disruption and shifting consumption patterns impacting the news business.

He said the transition requires “solid editorial chops, product thinking, tech knowledge and a temperament to drive change,” and added that Rai brings these capabilities to the role.

Rai joined Firstpost in 2023 from Times Internet and helped the Firstpost website pivot into a global news destination.

In November and December 2025, more than 60 per cent of Firstpost’s website traffic came from overseas users, compared with less than 10 per cent two years ago, according to the internal note.

Menon said Rai’s challenge at News18 will be to sharpen product differentiation, increase direct traffic and make it an indispensable app for users.

Menon also said Rai will drive greater integration with the Network18 TV newsrooms, particularly by leveraging their reporter and stringer networks to break “bigger, better and exclusive stories.”

Editors of Hindi and English websites and select verticals, Alok Kumar, Sandip Bardhan, Tavishi Paitandy and Vineet Ramakrishnan, will report to Rai.

Editors of other language sites will report to Avinash Dutt, who will also converge with Rai.

Menon said Dutt will continue to lead the News18 app and the micro-local efforts.

He added that language website and specialist vertical editors will continue to work closely with their respective TV channel editors.

Menon said the structure is intended to enable closer collaboration, faster decision-making and a unified editorial direction.

In a separate internal email, Menon said Sharma has decided to step down after a “remarkable tenure” as Managing Editor at Firstpost.

He credited her with playing a key role in launching the brand’s show *Vantage* and said she helped shape its editorial tone.

Menon said Sharma anchored the show with “clarity, insight and an unwavering commitment to presenting global news through an Indian lens.”

He also said she helped establish a strong editorial team and foster a culture of journalistic excellence.

Menon said the company is thanking Sharma for her contribution and that she will move to “future entrepreneurial pursuits.”

Menon also announced the appointment of Binoy Prabhakar as Chief Content Officer of Firstpost.

He described Prabhakar as a seasoned editor with experience across Hindustan Times, The Economic Times and The Indian Express, and cited his stints within the group at Moneycontrol and CNBCTV18.com.

Menon said Prabhakar brings 25 years of editorial experience and will guide and strengthen Firstpost’s editorial direction in the brand’s next phase.