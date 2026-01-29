Palki Sharma set to return to entrepreneurship after Firstpost stint

New Delhi: News and current affairs anchor Palki Sharma is set to return to entrepreneurship after a stint of over three years at Network18, where she served as Managing Editor, sources told BestMediaInfo.com.

Sharma is not new to the business space. She had founded a designer saree brand, Reyva, in April 2016.

The brand, focused on contemporary power dressing through traditional Indian weaves such as Chanderi and Kota silk, was active between 2016 and 2019. It collaborated with ethnic platforms such as Jaypore and held exhibitions at multiple venues.

While her journalistic commitments later took precedence, her planned return to entrepreneurship signals a renewed push outside the newsroom.

Sharma hosted the monologue show Vantage on Firstpost.com and CNN-News18. The show began on January 26, 2023, and built a following for its global affairs focus.

This was her second stint at Network18, where she had earlier worked in different roles.

Before joining Network18, Sharma was with WION, where she fronted the prime-time show Gravitas.

With close to two-and-a-half decades of experience, she has worked across organisations including ITV Network, Network18, Doordarshan News and The Hindustan Times.