Netflix to stream ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’ on Feb 7

New Delhi: Netflix has announced that ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’ will premiere on February 7.

For fans of cricket in the subcontinent, there is no bigger face-off than India vs Pakistan.

This series explores the drama, passion, and high-stakes intensity of this rivalry on the home soil of both nations.

This documentary not only delves into a thrilling saga of sport and history but also fuels the rising excitement to see what chapter unfolds next, making it as relevant today as it is timeless.

From untold stories of the first India-Pakistan ODI to legends like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly. Sunil Gavaskar, and Shoaib Akhtar spilling secrets, this series is a thrilling entertainment package with surprise appearances!

Enjoy a front-row seat to history, or as Virender Sehwag would say, “Jab bhi Bharat Pakistan ka Muqabala hota hai, yeh battle hoti hai — war hoti hai ground ke andar jo dono teams jeetna chahti hai.” (“Whenever India and Pakistan play, it is a battle — a war on the ground that both teams want to win.”) The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan dives headfirst into the matches that are truly “bigger than the ashes.”

The series goes beyond the pitch, uncovering the personal stories, cultural undertones, and raw emotions that fuel one of the greatest rivalries in the world.