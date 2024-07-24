Mythology OTT platform Hari Om appoints Angira Vats as Content Head

Delhi: Hari Om has announced the appointment of Creative Director - Angira Vats as their Content Head.

Vats will be steering the development of original content, aimed at enhancing Hari Om’s offerings. She will be spearheading facets of production such as conceptualisation, screenplay and storytelling. Furthermore, she will be overseeing a team of researchers, writers and creatives.

Vats brings over two decades of experience in writing and direction to Hari Om. Her career includes assisting in the direction of films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Bewafa, and Lucky: No Time for Love.

Transitioning into the Indian television industry, Vats has creatively spearheaded shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Siya Ke Ram, Dastan-e-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Jai Shri Krishna, and Prithvi Vallabh.

Nivedita Basu, Senior Vice-President Group, stated, "We are delighted to have Angira Vats join the Hari Om family. Her extensive experience and unparalleled talent makes her the perfect fit for the platform. With Angira at the helm of content, we are confident that Hari Om will reach greater heights and continue to provide enriching and engaging content to our users."

Vats said, "I am delighted to be a part of Hari Om’s dynamic and growing team. Working with a visionary leader like Vibhu Agarwal, who has redefined content consumption in India, is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to this vision and creating content that resonates with audiences worldwide."