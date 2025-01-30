MX Player’s reach matches top GECs, says Karan Bedi at Amazon MX Player’s StreamNext

New Delhi: "Amazon MX Player is uniquely positioned to lead the transition from linear television to video streaming, with a reach comparable to India’s top general entertainment channels," said Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, at its StreamNext event in Mumbai on January 30, 2025.

The event marked the unveiling of 100 new shows slated for release in 2025.

Bedi also highlighted that the MX Player app has over 1.4 billion downloads on the Play Store, making it one of India's most downloaded apps.

StreamNext showcased content consumption trends in India and Amazon MX Player's growing role in the advertising landscape.

The event featured global marketing leaders like Sir Martin Sorrell and Benedict Evans, along with prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

“Today’s gathering is all about bringing together the vast reach of Amazon MX Player, with ad tech that leverages Amazon’s trillions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India. “It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to over 250 million unique users in India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom. Full funnel advertising is here!”

The event also showcased to the marketing fraternity an expanded suite of new interactive and shoppable ad formats for Amazon MX Player. These formats include in-stream shoppable ads where viewers can browse a product during ad breaks, and immersive formats where brands can effectively communicate their message.

Viewer interaction with such native ad formats is 6-7 times higher as compared to other industry offerings, the platform said in a statement.

“Our audiences are highly engaged viewers and we have a strong understanding of their shopping patterns, an advantage that only Amazon MX Player can provide. Even brands that don’t sell products or services on Amazon can connect to customers through this premium world of content and by levering our first-party shopping signals, to enhance their campaign effectiveness”, said Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player.

Om Jha, Director of Media & Partnerships at PepsiCo, shared insights on how the service has contributed to their brand’s success.

Amazon MX Player has a reach of over 250 million unique monthly users across mobile and Connected TVs, a large slate of free, premium content, and trillions of first-party shopping signals.