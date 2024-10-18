MTV Hustle Season 4 to premiere on October 19

New Delhi: MTV, an Indian youth entertainment brand, has announced the fourth season of its rap reality show, MTV Hustle.

The new season will premiere on October 19, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and JioCinema.

Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4 - Hip Hop Don't Stop, is co-powered by Wild Stone and Boat Lifestyle, special partner Myntra FWD, and associate sponsor Roulette Packaged Drinking Water and Olio Pizza.

In this season, 20 rappers from around the country will compete for a coveted spot in the top 16. Each contest has only 90 seconds to impress the squad bosses and judges with their own story, sound and hustle.

The competition will unfold across four electrifying phases – Don’t Stop, Hustle Pro Max, Rap Royalty, and Legacy. Each phase culminates in a Milestone Challenge, with only those surpassing it, advancing to the next round.

Leading the charge this season are Raftaar and Ikka who are joined by Squad Bosses – Dee MC, Dino James, EPR, and the newest addition, RAGA who will mentor the contestants to be industry-ready rap professionals, helping them hone their craft and elevate their performances.

Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music, and English Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18, said, “While young consumers are unabashedly aspirational, they also have an informed opinion within their social context. Being the leading platform to showcase young India’s voice, MTV Hustle provides a great opportunity for brands to engage meaningfully with the youth. This season, we’re proud to partner with marquee brands like Royal Enfield, Wild Stone and Boat Lifestyle, as we jointly embark on building a deeper relationship with young minds.”

Talking about the partnership, Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield expressed, "The Royal Enfield community is all about self-expression and intense creative energy. Which is why our collaboration with MTV Hustle S4 is not a conventional sponsorship - it’s the perfect way for us to help amplify the voices of emerging artists and showcase the power of their awesome urban lyricism."