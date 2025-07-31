MovieVerse Studios and Beacon Media form content alliance focused on the Global South

New Delhi: MovieVerse Studios, the content arm of IN10 Media Network, has entered into a partnership with Beacon Media to launch a cross-regional content alliance focused on the Global South.

The collaboration is intended to build a connected content ecosystem across Hollywood, India, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with a view to reaching over three billion viewers.

The alliance is structured to support stories from emerging markets and explore new formats and platforms across geographies.

Manini Priyan has been appointed Head of Content at Beacon Media to oversee the original content slate. An author and screenwriter, Priyan is expected to bring experience in cross-market storytelling and a global editorial perspective.

Beacon Media also has an existing production partnership with Fadi Ismail, former MBC Group Director of Drama, focused on developing Arabic-language content for digital-first platforms.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, said, “In today’s connected world, the future of storytelling depends on meaningful collaborations that bring together creativity, technology, and reach. This partnership encourages the industry to work more closely, fostering a diverse and inclusive content ecosystem that resonates with global audiences.”

Manoj Narender Madnani, Chairman of Beacon Media, added, “We are entering an era where collaboration, not competition, is the key to success. This alliance is not just about creating content, it’s about reshaping the global entertainment landscape, ensuring that diverse stories reach audiences across all formats and are made accessible worldwide. It’s 1+1=11 in action, where strategic partnerships, such as this one with IN10 Media, backed by visionary entrepreneurs like Aditya Pittie and Anand Mahindra, multiply impact.”

As part of the partnership, the companies plan to develop feature films, premium series, and micro-series designed for digital-first platforms such as Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. Experimental content formats targeting younger audiences are also being explored.

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, said, “The Global South is home to some of the most dynamic and culturally rich stories waiting to be told. With this partnership, we are ensuring these culturally rooted narratives reach the global stage in the most impactful way possible. We are excited to develop content that resonates across geographies and platforms, whether it is through compelling cinematic storytelling or strategic digital-first initiatives.”

The partnership is situated within ongoing cultural and economic ties between India and key Gulf markets, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both major investors in India's media and technology sectors.

Among the upcoming projects is a Malayalam-language feature film intended for global distribution. Other developments include screen adaptations of Dr Deepak Chopra’s bestselling fiction titles and a slate of micro-series designed for short-form content platforms.