New Delhi: Moneycontrol consolidated its position in India’s business and financial news sector in January 2026, recording the highest number of unique visitors in the category, according to global audience measurement agency Comscore.

The platform drew 63.38 million unique visitors, more than twice the audience of The Economic Times, which recorded 30.61 million unique users. Moneycontrol also attracted more users than its next two business news rivals combined.

In other digital engagement metrics, Comscore data indicated that Moneycontrol logged 249.25 million page views during the month, nearly three times the 97.18 million page views of The Economic Times. Time spent data showed readers spent 581.29 million minutes on Moneycontrol, over five times the 111.90 million minutes recorded by The Economic Times.

Commenting on the performance, Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol, said, “The latest numbers reflect the deep trust readers have placed in the quality of our content, the depth of our coverage of the stock markets and the cutting-edge analytical tools we provide to users. In an increasingly fluid global environment, readers are looking for clarity and we remain sharply focused on providing credible, accurate and timely business information."