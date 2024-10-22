Moneycontrol Pro surpasses 1 million paying subscribers

New Delhi: Moneycontrol Pro, a subscription product from Network18’s Moneycontrol, has crossed 1 million paying subscribers.
Cementing its position as India’s largest news subscription platform and emerging among the top 15 worldwide, the platform said that its paying subscription numbers are now close to major international media platforms such as Financial Times and Barrons.
The platform helps users make informed investment decisions through features such as ‘Spot Winners’ with over 200 powerful stock scanners, ‘Deep Dive’ with quant-based insights, ‘Trade Like a Pro’ with technical ratings and trends, ‘Track Holdings’ of market gurus with big shark portfolios and ’Expert Edge’ with daily and weekly investment ideas.
“The fact that over a million people chose to repose their trust in our content and offerings is a great vote of confidence for Moneycontrol Pro,” said Javed Sayed, Chief Content and Strategy Officer, Moneycontrol. “It is a tremendous achievement, which puts Moneycontrol Pro among the top 15 news subscription platforms in the world.”
Moneycontrol Pro’s research analysts actively cover over 270 major Indian companies across 25 sectors and provide insights for informed decision-making on Indian stocks. Along with macro-economic and company-level insights, the service provides thematic model portfolios for investors, which have consistently out-performed India’s benchmark indices
“Our subscription base is breaking new records because we have reduced the arbitrage on information for retail users looking to invest smartly,” said Sayed. “The kind of tools that institutional investors pay a lot of money to use, Moneycontrol makes them available to its subscribers at a fraction of the cost.”
Moneycontrol Pro’s paywalled content sits on Moneycontrol, the business, markets and finance platform, which has over 90 million unique visitors a month and more than 8 million active app users.
Expanding its footprint in the fintech space, Moneycontrol offers a diverse suite of finance products. In addition to expert analysis on equities, its users can secure personal loans, start fixed deposits, track their mutual funds and stocks portfolios, manage all their bank accounts and check credit scores on the platform.