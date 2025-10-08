MIB drafts OTT accessibility norms for hearing and visually impaired users

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released draft Guidelines for Accessibility of Content on OTT platforms for persons with hearing and visual impairment, dated October 7, 2025, and invited stakeholder comments by October 22, 2025.

The draft proposes a two-phase roll-out. In Phase I, which starts six months after the guidelines are notified, all new content on publishers of online curated content must carry at least one accessibility feature for hearing or visually impaired users.

The document lists Closed or Open Captioning, Audio Description, or Indian Sign Language as the relevant features. Platforms must also display content descriptors for accessibility at release, including on teasers and trailers, and integrate these features across user interfaces.

Phase II sets progressive targets for existing libraries: not less than 30% within 12 months, 60% within 18 months, and 100% within 24 months of publication of the guidelines.

The draft defines access services to include subtitles, closed captioning, audio description and signing, with Indian Sign Language specified for interpretation. It clarifies that Open Captioning is embedded and cannot be turned off. The document also calls for standardised on-screen indicators such as (AD) for audio description, (CC) for closed captioning and (ISL) for Indian Sign Language.

Publishers must file a status report on the accessibility of their current libraries as of the date of publication and quarterly progress reports thereafter. They are asked to publicise accessible programming in electronic and print programme guides and collaborate with specialist organisations working on accessibility.

The draft exempts certain categories from the requirements: live and deferred-live content, audio-only content such as music and podcasts, and short-form content of 10 minutes or less.

For implementation and grievance redressal, the Ministry proposes a monitoring committee chaired by an officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary, meeting quarterly to review compliance and issue directions.

The guidelines cite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, including provisions on accessibility of information and communication technology, and reference the Ministry’s April 22, 2025, advisory to OTT platforms and the 2019 accessibility standards for television programmes.