Meta unveils generative AI ad tools at Cannes Lions 2025

New Delhi: At the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Meta has introduced its generative AI-powered advertising tools.
The suite of new features spans branding, video generation, conversational AI, and immersive ad experiences.
A major update to Meta’s Advantage+ Ad Creative solution allows advertisers and agencies to fully align creative outputs with their brand identity. New tools enable integration of logos, colours, fonts, tone, and visual styles across ads. These assets can be pulled from websites, past ads, or e-commerce platforms like Shopify.
Meta also showcased a video generation tool that transforms images into dynamic, multi-scene videos with text overlays and music. Another feature in testing, Video Highlights, enables viewers to jump to key scenes, with AI-generated phrases and thumbnails summarising the value proposition.
Meta is also testing Business AIs across Messenger, WhatsApp, and now in Instagram and Facebook Reels and Stories ads. These AI agents handle FAQs, offer product suggestions, and assist customers directly within the ad — reducing friction in the purchase journey.
Voice capabilities are also being piloted. Some Facebook users will now see a “Tap to Talk” button, enabling them to speak directly with a business’s AI assistant within the in-app browser, mimicking in-store associate interactions.
To further boost engagement, Meta is rolling out Creative Sticker CTAs, allowing brands to create custom call-to-action visuals for Stories and Reels. Meanwhile, Virtual Try-On tools—using generative AI to simulate clothing on diverse body types—are being tested to improve personalisation and conversion in fashion retail.
Meta claims advertisers using Advantage+ sales campaigns have seen a 22% average boost in ROAS, while backend AI tools like GEM have lifted conversions by up to 5%.