New Delhi: Meta is preparing to test premium subscription offerings on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, giving users access to additional features while maintaining free core services, as per the news reports.

The subscriptions are expected to focus on productivity, creativity and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Each app will have its own set of exclusive features, with Meta testing different subscription bundles over the coming months.

As part of this plan, Meta intends to integrate Manus, an AI tool it acquired for a reported $2 billion, into its apps while continuing to offer standalone subscriptions for businesses. Early tests on Instagram show a shortcut to Manus is being developed, suggesting closer integration with user-facing tools.

Meta is also exploring paid access to AI-driven features such as Vibes, a short-form video generation tool in the Meta AI app. While Vibes has been free since its launch, a freemium model could allow users limited access, with subscriptions unlocking additional monthly video creation options.

Potential features for WhatsApp and Facebook have not been detailed, though Instagram’s premium tests may include unlimited audience lists, insight into non-following users, and anonymous Story viewing.

The new subscriptions will operate separately from Meta Verified, the company’s existing service for creators and businesses. Learnings from Meta Verified have informed the broader subscription approach, designed to appeal to a wider audience of everyday users and businesses.

Social media subscriptions offer new revenue streams but may face resistance due to subscription fatigue. Snapchat+ has demonstrated continued demand, with more than 16 million subscribers paying for exclusive features. Meta plans to gather user feedback as the subscriptions are rolled out.