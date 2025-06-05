Meta introduces advanced conversion tools for advertisers

New Delhi: Meta has launched an expanded suite of performance-driven advertising tools designed to help marketers optimise campaigns based on the outcomes their businesses value most.
The enhanced product stack includes upgrades to Value Optimisation, a global rollout of Incremental Attribution, broader access to Value Rules, and new integrations for Custom Attribution.
“Some conversions are more valuable than others,” Meta said. “Our goal is to help advertisers guide our ads system to optimise for the outcomes most important to their business.”
Boosting return on ad spend with Smarter Optimisation
Meta highlighted internal tests showing advertisers who used the “maximise value of conversions” performance goal, instead of simply counting total conversions, saw an average 12% increase in return on ad spend (ROAS).
For instance, a campaign focused on fewer, high-value purchases delivered better ROAS than a similar campaign generating more but lower-value conversions. Updates now allow advertisers to optimise based on revenue, profit margin, or even non-purchase events like subscription sign-ups — unlocking tailored solutions for varied business models.
Beauty brand Laura Geller leveraged this capability by targeting first-time purchasers rather than generic new customers, leading to a 46% jump in ROAS.
New tools to define and measure value
As attribution continues to evolve in a privacy-first world, Meta is giving advertisers more flexibility in how they measure performance:
- Incremental Attribution, now globally available, enables real-time optimisation based on lift in conversions attributable to Meta ads. Brands using this feature reported an average 46% increase in incremental conversions.
- Custom Attribution (currently in the test phase) lets marketers integrate third-party analytics tools like Adobe, Northbeam, and Rockerbox into Meta’s ad system. By doing so, they can optimise campaigns based on external metrics, such as click-level conversion credits, for more consistent cross-channel measurement.
Expanding access to value rules
Meta is also expanding Value Rules, allowing advertisers to assign greater weight to certain customer types. By signaling the business value of different audience segments, advertisers can steer Meta’s AI toward high-value conversions.
Ben Schreiber, CMO of Latico Leathers, said the tool was a “game changer.” By increasing bids for females aged 45–54, a demographic known for higher lifetime value, Latico maintained broad targeting while boosting focus on profitable customers.
A unified performance framework
With this suite of tools, Meta is inviting advertisers to rethink two fundamental questions: What KPIs matter most? And how is success being attributed? From profit-based ROAS to custom event optimisation, the new capabilities allow brands to shape ad performance around their business goals, not just impressions and clicks.
In an era of AI-powered advertising, where flexibility and precision are key, Meta is betting that smarter signals from advertisers will lead to better results for all.