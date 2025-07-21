Meta, Google officials skip ED summons in online betting probe

New Delhi: Executives from technology companies Meta and Google did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 21, as scheduled, in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the promotion of "illegal" online betting and gambling platforms, according to multiple reports.

As per the report, the officials had reportedly sought a deferment, stating they required additional time to collect relevant documents and information before appearing for questioning. The ED has now issued fresh summons for July 28.

Once the executives appear before the agency, their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per the report.

The ED is examining how unauthorised betting platforms have managed to place advertisements on social media platforms and app stores. The agency is seeking clarity on the digital infrastructure that enables such listings.

There has been no official response from Meta or Google so far.

The ED is also looking into the involvement of several actors, celebrities, and sportspersons in connection with the case. They are expected to be summoned as well.

According to the report, such platforms have allegedly defrauded individuals of substantial sums of money, while also laundering and concealing large volumes of untaxed income. The probe covers more than a dozen cases related to online gambling and betting, including the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) app, which is under investigation for large-scale financial irregularities. Its main promoters are believed to be based in Chhattisgarh.