Meta cracks down on unoriginal content to protect Facebook creators

New Delhi: Meta announced on Monday a set of expanded measures to limit the spread of unoriginal content on Facebook, as part of a wider initiative to improve the relevance of its Feed and strengthen support for authentic content creators.

In the first half of 2025, the company took enforcement action against around 500,000 accounts engaged in spam-like activity or fake engagement. This included demoting their comments, limiting the visibility of their content, and removing their ability to monetise. In the same period, Meta also removed approximately 10 million impersonator profiles that were found to be mimicking popular creators.

The company stated that repeated instances of the same memes or videos being posted by multiple accounts, often without credit or context, has a negative effect on both viewers and original content producers. In response, Meta is introducing stricter measures to penalise accounts that routinely reuse others’ videos, images or posts without adding meaningful changes or proper attribution. Offending accounts will lose access to Facebook monetisation for a period of time and will face reduced distribution across all content they share.

Meta is also working on tools that help identify and elevate original posts. One feature under testing involves placing a link on duplicate videos to direct viewers back to the original version. The company added that these changes are designed to reward genuine creators while reducing the impact of content that merely recycles the work of others.

In its guidance to creators, Meta emphasised the importance of producing original content, stating that the highest reach is reserved for content created and filmed directly by the user. It encouraged creators to add value when using external content by including commentary, storytelling, or significant editing, noting that minor changes or watermarks alone do not qualify as meaningful enhancements. The company also advised against the use of third-party watermarks and overly short videos that lack narrative or viewer engagement.

A new post-level insight feature has been rolled out in the Professional Dashboard, allowing creators to better understand why specific posts may not be gaining visibility. Users can also check their monetisation and distribution status from the Support section in their Page or professional profile menu.

Meta said these changes will be introduced gradually to allow for a smoother transition for users and reaffirmed its stated commitment to recognising original voices on the platform.

“Facebook aims to be a place where original content thrives, and creators are rewarded for their hard work and creativity,” the company said. “We believe that creators should be celebrated for their unique voices and perspectives, not drowned out by copycats and impersonators.”