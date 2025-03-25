Meta considers charging for ad-free Facebook and Instagram in the UK

New Delhi: Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram, is contemplating a significant shift in its business model for UK users by introducing a paid subscription option for an ad-free experience. The move, reported by the BBC on March 24, 2025, comes as the company navigates evolving privacy concerns and regulatory pressures, potentially reshaping how millions of Britons interact with these platforms.

Under the proposed plan, UK users could opt to pay a monthly fee to eliminate advertisements from their Facebook and Instagram feeds, provided they do not consent to having their personal data tracked for targeted advertising.

While Meta has not disclosed specific pricing details for the UK, the company already offers a similar subscription in the European Union, where users pay a starting rate of €5.99 (£5) per month for an ad-free experience.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the company is “exploring the option” of extending this model to the UK, emphasising ongoing discussions with the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to ensure compliance with data protection laws.

The consideration follows a recent legal settlement with human rights campaigner Tanya O’Carroll, who challenged Meta’s use of her personal data for targeted ads. Last week, Meta agreed to cease targeting her with personalised advertisements, a decision supported by the ICO, which stated that users have the right to object to their data being used for direct marketing under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Meta’s potential pivot to a subscription model reflects a broader trend among social media companies seeking to diversify revenue streams beyond advertising, which currently accounts for over 96% of its income, according to its latest quarterly financial results. The company has stressed that personalised ads enable its platforms to remain free for users, but the ad-free subscription could appeal to those prioritising privacy.

As Meta weighs this shift, it joins other platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and X, which have also explored subscription-based models to bolster revenue.