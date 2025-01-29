Meta Platforms has announced significant enhancements to its AI chatbot, Meta AI, which now leverages user data from both Instagram and Facebook to deliver more personalised responses.

This new approach aims to provide users with a more tailored experience, pulling from account details like location and content viewed on Instagram to refine its recommendations and interactions.

The update includes a "Memory Boost" feature, allowing Meta AI to remember user preferences from previous conversations, thus ensuring more relevant responses. For instance, if a user mentions a dietary preference or interest in a specific topic, Meta AI will incorporate this information in future interactions.

However, this move has sparked discussions around privacy, as users in the US and Canada do not have the option to opt out of this data-sharing integration across Meta's platforms. Critics argue that this could lead to privacy concerns, despite Meta's assurances that users can control and delete stored memories at any time.

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, highlighted the potential of these features by sharing personal anecdotes where Meta AI used remembered data to create customised bedtime stories for his children. While this personalisation is currently rolling out in the US and Canada, Meta has not announced plans to extend this feature globally yet.