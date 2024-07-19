Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ to premiere on Zee5 from July 26

Delhi: Zee5 has announced the world digital premiere of 'Bhaiyya Ji,' an action revenge drama marking Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film in the industry, starting July 26.

The movie is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki and backed by the team of Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. The film comes from the makers of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.’

'Bhaiyya Ji' follows the journey of a retired and feared criminal who seeks vengeance for the brutal murder of his younger brother. When a trivial argument leads to tragedy, Bhaiyya Ji comes back from his peaceful retirement to confront the powerful Gujjar responsible for his loss. Gathering his loyal associates, he ignites a fierce campaign of retribution that threatens to upend the entire criminal underworld. But as the stakes rise and the danger mounts, will Bhaiyya Ji's quest for justice come at too high a price?

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at Zee5, said, “We're thrilled to bring 'Bhaiyya Ji' to Zee5, reuniting the makers behind 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'. This film not only marks Manoj's 100th cinematic venture but also showcases him in an unprecedented avatar that blends intensity with grandeur. With 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' achieving over 1 billion watch minutes, and now 'Bhaiyya Ji' continuing this momentum, we are confident in delivering high-impact content, Bhaiyya Ji reinforces Zee5's commitment and further solidifies Zee5's position as the ultimate destination for cutting-edge entertainment.”

Ahead of the film’s premiere on Zee5, Bhaiyya Ji a.k.a. Bajpayee, shared, “Bhaiyya Ji marks a significant milestone in my career since it’s my 100th film, and I'm truly honored to bring this compelling character to life. With 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' achieving over 1 billion watch minutes on Zee5 and now 'Bhaiyya Ji' continuing this momentum, it's a testament to the audience's love for storytelling. This role is quite different from my usual portrayals, blending the gritty realism of the UP-Bihar heartland with the grand style. It was a unique opportunity to explore a multifaceted, larger-than-life persona that I believe has and will resonate with audiences across. As we present 'Bhaiyya Ji' to the Zee5 viewers across the globe, I'm excited for them to witness this new avatar and the intense narrative we've crafted. Here’s hoping that we get as much love and support from the OTT audience like we did for the theatrical release.”

Director Karki mentioned, “Bhaiyya Ji represents a bold leap forward in digital storytelling. We've crafted a story that marries the grit of realistic crime drama with the sweep of an epic saga. Working with Manoj sir again has been transformative - his dedication to embodying this multi-layered and complex character is truly inspiring. We've explored themes of loyalty, family, and the cyclical nature of violence in ways that I believe will resonate deeply with audiences. This project has pushed our entire team creatively, technically, and emotionally. As Manoj sir's 100th film, we felt a responsibility to create something truly special, and I'm confident 'Bhaiyya Ji' will leave a lasting impact on the digital cinema landscape as well when it premieres on Zee5."

Producer Bhanushali mentioned, "‘Bhaiyya Ji’, a Manoj Bajpayee creation, is a quintessential desi-style action revenge drama that has captured the hearts of theater audiences. Being his 100th film, the film delivers an exhilarating experience for the fans. Now viewers can enjoy the thrills in the comfort of their homes on Zee5 where Bhanushali Studios previous release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai with Manoj ji and Apoorv crossed 1B plus watch minutes on the platform."

Shabana Raza Bajpayee shared her thoughts on Bhaiyya Ji, saying, “Bhaiyya Ji is not just another milestone for Manoj; it symbolizes his incredible journey and passion for the craft. As his 100th film, it holds a special place in our hearts. Producing this film under Aurega Studios has been an immensely rewarding experience, and I am thrilled about its world digital premiere on Zee5. With its powerful action and deep emotional depth, Bhaiyya Ji is a must-watch, and I am confident that the audience will connect with it.”

Producer Oswal said, “Bringing Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film to life has been a cinematic experience for his fans. 'Bhaiyya Ji' is a thrilling return to action of Manoj Bajpayee, offering fans a gripping experience now right in their homes with Zee5.”