Manish Kalra quits Zee5 as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5, has called it quits to pursue other opportunities.

Kalra quit his role of handling Zee5’s business across markets, ending an almost five-year stint at the OTT platform.

Sources close to the matter told BestMediaInfo.com that Kalra will serve a two-month notice period.

Kalra started his journey with Zee5 as Business Head AVOD (Advertising-based Video on Demand). In a year’s span, Kalra ascended to the role of Chief Business Officer, handling the Indian markets.

In October this year, Kalra’s role expanded to overseeing Zee5’s business across the global markets. This expansion followed the then Chief Business Officer, Archana Anand, moving on from the company.

Before joining ZEE5 in 2020, he spent the last decade in roles such as Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Business Officer, and CEO at companies like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, HomeShop18, Dell, and Craftsvilla.

Kalra holds a master’s in business administration from XLRI, Jamshedpur, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.