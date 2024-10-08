LS Digital and DataMorph collaborate to speed up enterprise AI readiness

New Delhi: LS Digital announced its strategic partnership with DataMorph, a Data Pipeline Automation company.

This collaboration aims to enhance both companies' offerings in the global market, targeting enterprises striving to become AI-ready by significantly reducing the time spent on data engineering and pipeline creation.

In an age where enterprises are rapidly moving towards AI readiness, approximately 60% of their time is consumed in data engineering and pipeline creation. DataMorph’s platform addresses this challenge by reducing that time by 90%, enabling businesses to accelerate their AI initiatives. The platform’s user-friendly interface and no-code/low-code capabilities allow entry-level developers or even business analysts to efficiently manage data pipelines, reducing the dependency on highly skilled data engineering resources.

Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO, LS Digital, said, "We are excited to collaborate with DataMorph to take their state-of-the-art platform to businesses beyond the US market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal to drive digital business transformation for our clients, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their data."

In a press statement, LS Digital said, “As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, DataMorph is set to become a game-changer in the industry. With its innovative approach to data accuracy and seamless implementation of analytics solutions, it provides businesses the confidence and clarity they need to make data-driven decisions. By ensuring compliance and unlocking the full potential of their data, DataMorph empowers organizations to not only meet today’s challenges but also future-proof their digital strategies in an increasingly data-centric world. This launch marks a pivotal moment for businesses seeking to thrive in the age of advanced analytics.”

Krishna Katikaneni, CEO and Co-founder, DataMorph, said, "Partnering with LS Digital marks a pivotal step in DataMorph's mission to enable enterprises to be data driven, treat data as a product and become mature in data engineering.. Their expertise in digital business transformation and strong market presence will be crucial in expanding our reach and helping enterprises achieve AI readiness faster."

Key Features and Benefits of DataMorph:

DataMorph™ is a visually driven data engineering platform designed to scale ELT/ETL processes. It provides a single integrated framework for various types of analytical workloads and orchestration requirements. It’s a simple, flexible, extensible, and cloud-agnostic platform. With pre-built connectors & transformation processors along with customizable workflows, enterprises can build reliable data products faster with the existing talent and knowledge. Real-time monitoring, alerts, and robust security measures ensure reliable and scalable operations, reducing data engineering time by 90% and expediting AI readiness for enterprises.

Vinay Tamboli, CEO – Data & Insights, LS Digital, added, “In today’s business environment, data is the lifeblood of decision-making and can transform a business. However, the challenge lies not in collecting data but in the complex processes of compiling, sorting, analysing, storing, and implementing it. Without the right system, businesses can waste thousands of dollars and countless hours on this aspect alone. DataMorph’s state-of-the-art data pipeline automation platform addresses these challenges head-on, saving both time and resources.”