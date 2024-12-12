LG Ad Solutions and Magnite renew global partnership

New Delhi: Magnite, the independent sell-side advertising company, and LG Ad Solutions announced a renewal of their global relationship, spanning North America, APAC, and EMEA.

In a statement, the companies said that their partnership achieved substantial growth over the past two years, which saw LG Ad Solutions’ programmatic spending grow 103% on the Magnite Streaming SSP.

LG Ad Solutions is leveraging Magnite’s SpringServe ad server to power several new activations, including its webOS all-in-one smart platform. Advertisers can now use Magnite’s ClearLine self-service solution to directly access and purchase video inventory with full transparency and control. Through ClearLine, they can apply LG’s proprietary first-party data to LG’s supply and will be able to utilise unique ad formats on the LG Home Screen in the first half of next year—marking the first time these formats are available in the programmatic ecosystem.

“Our partnership with Magnite has been essential in delivering high-quality, seamless ad experiences to our viewers, and this next phase brings even more potential,” said Kelly McMahon, SVP of Global Operations at LG Ad Solutions. “With the deeper integration of Magnite’s ad-serving technology across our CTV footprint, we’re enhancing ad relevance even further and enriching the connection between brands and their audiences.”

“We’re excited to embark on the next phase of our relationship with LG Ad Solutions and build on the great success we’ve achieved to date,” said Mike Laband, SVP of Platform Revenue at Magnite. “The LG team has been supportive of new ideas and testing new technology which is always a huge help when it comes to bringing novel solutions to market. We look forward to continuing to grow the partnership globally and raising the bar for ad-supported video advertising.”