LEAPX AI launches conversational multi-agent AI for paid digital advertising

New Delhi: LEAPX, has launched DAC, which transforms digital advertising through the power of conversational AI. Its technology enables marketing teams to manage complex advertising campaigns as easily as having a conversation.

Unlike traditional tools that force teams into rigid workflows, DAC adapts to how marketing teams naturally work. By connecting with a company's existing knowledge systems, the platform ensures all decisions align with established practices and brand guidelines. Teams can now analyse performance, build dashboards, adapt content for different markets, and manage entire campaigns across platforms – all through natural conversations with AI.

DAC's capabilities span the complete advertising journey, from crafting audience personas to managing creative assets and optimising campaign performance. By bringing everything into one conversational interface, DAC eliminates the complexity of juggling multiple platforms and repetitive tasks.

The platform said that early adopters have reported cutting their workload by 50-60%, demonstrating DAC's ability to transform how advertising teams operate.

LEAPX AI is working closely with three design partners to continuously enhance DAC's capabilities, ensuring the platform evolves to meet real-world advertising challenges.

"Advertising today operates in a landscape shaped by rapid technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and relentless margin pressures on businesses," said Vishal Kumar, CEO of LEAPX AI. "DAC is enabling possibilities that were previously time taking & cumbersome - from managing complex multi-platform campaigns through simple conversations to automating intricate decision workflows that once required specialised expertise. Through DAC, LEAPX is revolutionising digital advertising management with unprecedented speed, efficiency, and ease of use. Early adopters have achieved 50-60% productivity gains through streamlined multi-platform campaign management and automated workflows. By leveraging natural language interactions, DAC makes advanced AI accessible to all team members, allowing them to focus on strategy and creativity while expanding reach and responding rapidly to market dynamics."