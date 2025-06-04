Language barriers are fading, says Sanjay Gupta as Google unveils new tools

New Delhi: Language is no longer a limiting factor and Google is betting big on ensuring that boundaries drawn by language are erased.
Sanjay Gupta, President - Asia Pacific, Google, recently took to LinkedIn to spotlight the company’s breakthroughs in real-time translation and immersive video communication and the emphasis on language and communication tech.
In his post, Gupta described how new tools are being developed to break down linguistic and geographical barriers.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the power of language to connect people,” he wrote. “At this year’s Google I/O we showcased how new technology can help to bridge language gaps.”
Among the announcements was the introduction of real-time speech translation in Google Meet. The feature is designed to allow users to have natural conversations even when speaking different languages, capturing not just words but also vocal tone and expressions. Currently available in English and Spanish, it is expected to support more languages in the coming weeks.
“Voice, tone and expressions come through in the translation, allowing people to have natural conversations while speaking different languages,” Gupta said.
He also pointed to developments in Google Beam, the new iteration of what was previously known as Project Starline. Google Beam uses AI-powered 3D video to make virtual calls feel more immersive and lifelike, with the aim of simulating in-person presence.
“Google Beam will use AI to make virtual calls feel more personal through 3D video,” Gupta noted. “I can imagine a future where tools like Google Beam will make it easier to have this high quality interaction without physically traveling.”
He further emphasised the importance of multilingual technology in the Asia Pacific region, calling it “vital in a region as linguistically diverse as Asia Pacific.” He added, “Understanding and leveraging different languages isn’t just about translation, but rather about helping people connect across cultural borders.”
Gupta’s LinkedIn post was accompanied by a short video demonstrating the speech translation capabilities and offering a glimpse into potential future uses of Google Beam. Both features are still being rolled out and are in the development phase.