Digital OTT

Kiran Mani, Vivek Malhotra among “all-alpha-male” IAMAI governing council members

Except for Malhotra and Mahendra Nerurkar, VP – Payments (India & Emerging Markets), Amazon Pay, the council comprises founders, co-founders, managing directors and CEOs

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, and Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO & COO – Consumer Revenue and Enterprise Strategy, India Today Group, are among the 24 elected members of the Governing Council of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), following its biennial elections announced on Tuesday.

Notably, the all-alpha-male governing council comprises founders, co-founders, managing directors and CEOs, except for Malhotra and Mahendra Nerurkar, VP – Payments (India & Emerging Markets), Amazon Pay. 

The composition starkly reflects the skewed gender diversity in India’s digital economy ecosystem.

MN Srinivasu, Co-founder of BillDesk, has been elected Chairman of IAMAI, replacing Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports.

Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay, and Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, have been elected Vice Chairman and Treasurer, respectively. They take over from Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet.

Srinivasu, Mathur and Nigam will form the new Executive Council, along with Subho Ray, President of IAMAI, who serves as an ex-officio member.

Elected Governing Council Members (In alphabetical order):

  1. Abhay Sharma, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Paytm
  2. Alok Mittal, Executive Chairman and Founder, Indifi
  3. Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Ixigo
  4. Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express
  5. Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU
  6. Anupam Mittal, Founder & Executive Director, Shaadi.com
  7. Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, IndiaMART
  8. Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, Mastercard
  9. Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Dream Sports
  10. Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, Jio Hotstar
  11. Mahendra Nerurkar, VP – Payments (India & Emerging Markets), Amazon Pay
  12. Miten Sampat, Building, CRED
  13. Paroma Chatterjee, CEO, Revolut
  14. Praveena Rai, Managing Director and CEO, MCX India
  15. Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip
  16. Rishi Chhabra, Managing Director and Country Manager – India, Visa
  17. Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman, Times Internet
  18. Shashvat Nakrani, Founder & COO, BharatPe
  19. Upasana Taku, Co-founder & CFO, MobiKwik
  20. Vibhav Hathi, Co-founder, OneCard
  21. Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO & COO – Consumer Revenue and Enterprise Strategy, India Today
  22. Subho Ray, President, IAMAI (Ex-officio)

IAMAI stated that the new 24-member Governing Council and Executive Council will take charge for the 2025–2027 term at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

