Kiran Mani, Vivek Malhotra among “all-alpha-male” IAMAI governing council members

New Delhi: Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, and Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO & COO – Consumer Revenue and Enterprise Strategy, India Today Group, are among the 24 elected members of the Governing Council of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), following its biennial elections announced on Tuesday.

Notably, the all-alpha-male governing council comprises founders, co-founders, managing directors and CEOs, except for Malhotra and Mahendra Nerurkar, VP – Payments (India & Emerging Markets), Amazon Pay.

The composition starkly reflects the skewed gender diversity in India’s digital economy ecosystem.

MN Srinivasu, Co-founder of BillDesk, has been elected Chairman of IAMAI, replacing Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports.

Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay, and Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, have been elected Vice Chairman and Treasurer, respectively. They take over from Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet.

Srinivasu, Mathur and Nigam will form the new Executive Council, along with Subho Ray, President of IAMAI, who serves as an ex-officio member.

Elected Governing Council Members (In alphabetical order):

Abhay Sharma, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Paytm Alok Mittal, Executive Chairman and Founder, Indifi Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Ixigo Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU Anupam Mittal, Founder & Executive Director, Shaadi.com Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, IndiaMART Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, Mastercard Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Dream Sports Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, Jio Hotstar Mahendra Nerurkar, VP – Payments (India & Emerging Markets), Amazon Pay Miten Sampat, Building, CRED Paroma Chatterjee, CEO, Revolut Praveena Rai, Managing Director and CEO, MCX India Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Rishi Chhabra, Managing Director and Country Manager – India, Visa Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman, Times Internet Shashvat Nakrani, Founder & COO, BharatPe Upasana Taku, Co-founder & CFO, MobiKwik Vibhav Hathi, Co-founder, OneCard Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO & COO – Consumer Revenue and Enterprise Strategy, India Today Subho Ray, President, IAMAI (Ex-officio)

IAMAI stated that the new 24-member Governing Council and Executive Council will take charge for the 2025–2027 term at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.