JioStar’s Khanna highlights tech and fan engagement in sports at APOS 2025

New Delhi: At the APOS 2025 event hosted by Media Partners Asia in Bali, Prashant Khanna, Head of Sports Production Services & Technology at JioStar, highlighted India’s evolving position as a centre for innovation in live sports production.

During a fireside chat session, Khanna spoke about the convergence of sports, media and technology, and how JioStar is working at the intersection of these areas.

“We don’t just see ourselves as broadcasters or production partners,” said Khanna. “We’re an organisation helping the nation create iconic memories through mega sporting events.”

Khanna discussed how JioStar is exploring new formats and technologies to deliver more inclusive and interactive experiences. These include sign-language feeds, descriptive commentary for underserved audiences, vertical video formats, motion-capture children’s content, and multi-camera interactivity. He linked these innovations to the changing expectations of modern fans.

“The modern fan doesn’t just want to consume, they want to co-create. Our role is to enable that,” he said. “Think of it as millions of fans each producing their own version of the game.”

He also introduced Starlab, JioStar’s internal innovation unit, which partners with start-ups, creators and companies like AWS to develop a cloud-native production stack. The infrastructure supports personalised content delivery and new forms of live engagement.

Khanna pointed to JioStar’s collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, a government-supported body working to build talent pipelines for sport and live entertainment production.

“It’s our responsibility as custodians of sport to invest not just in what fans see today, but in who creates it tomorrow,” he said.

Reflecting on the most recent IPL season, Khanna said the league had offered deeper insights into changing fan behaviour.

“It’s been an eye-opener every single time, but this year, our biggest learning was how deeply involved the consumer is. They no longer want to passively consume what you’re serving them, they want to be part of shaping how the game unfolds over those 4–5 hours,” he said.

“We saw this play out every day for 2.5 months, through a variety of formats and platforms. Whether it was widescreen or vertical video, Sunday cohort feeds, or kids’ IPs brought to life through motion capture, the engagement was constant. It reinforced that delivering the game in a way fans understand and love is no longer optional, it’s essential.”