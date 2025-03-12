JioStar onboards 20 sponsors for IPL 2025

New Delhi: JioStar has released its list of sponsors for the IPL 2025.
The list includes 20 sponsors with brands such as My11Circle, Campa Energy, Birla Opus, PokerBaazi, SBI, PhonePe, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, Thums up, Google Search, Allen Solly, Jaquar Bath + Light, GPay, Kent Kuhl Fans, Dream11, Campa, Joy Cosmetics, TVS, Asian Paints, Zupee and Amul.
The brands hail from various categories such as beverages, ACs and fans, BFSI, fintech, fantasy sports, mobile phone handsets, and paints, among others.
Ishan Chatterjee, CBO, Sports Revenue, SMB and Creator, JioStar, said, “IPL is more than just a sporting event - it’s a cultural juggernaut that brings fans and brands together at an unprecedented scale. As we gear up for the 2025 season, we are excited to welcome our sponsors to our platforms that deliver scale, impact, and deep consumer engagement. With cutting-edge ad innovations and seamless synergy between TV and digital, we remain committed to delivering impact and value for our partners while elevating the fan experience like never before.”
JioStar features ad services, including AI-powered audience segmentation, interactive ad formats, multilingual broadcasts, and cross-platform integration.
Its ad solutions include Brand Spotlight, CGI-Led Live Interventions, Scannable Action Replay, and interactive ad tech through Star Deals.
The tournament will take place from March 22 to May 25 and will be exclusively broadcast on JioStar’s sports network and streamed on JioHotstar.