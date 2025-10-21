New Delhi: JioStar and Collective Media Network have announced the launch of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, described as India’s first AI-powered mythological web series. The series will stream on JioHotstar from October 25 and air on Star Plus from October 26 at 7.30 pm.

The project uses artificial intelligence to reinterpret the Mahabharata, one of India’s most enduring epics, presenting it with scale and emotional depth designed for contemporary viewers. The first instalment is set to include 100 episodes, covering the dynastic conflict between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said, “For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it's the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents, stories that shaped our imagination and values. With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology.

He added, “The trailer is just a glimpse of what’s ahead, emotional, grand, and immersive. It’s thrilling to see these beloved characters and moments come alive for today’s audience, while still keeping the heart and soul of the epic intact.”

Kevin Vaz, CEO, Entertainment, JioStar, added, “The entertainment we offer our viewers is not just about encompassing the varied and myriad cultures that is India. It is as much about leveraging the power of technology to enhance the viewing experience. Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh is a celebration of that belief, a fusion of a timeless epic and machine intelligence that mirrors the spirit of a new India. Through this series, we’re building a bridge between tradition and the future, proving that our oldest and most revered stories can still be our most futuristic yet.”

Watch the video: