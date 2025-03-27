JioHotstar claims to surpass 100 million paying subscribers

Mumbai: JioHotstar on Thursday claimed that the platform has crossed 100 million paying subscribers.
The milestone amidst the ongoing IPL season is a result of the subscription plans introduced last month by the platform for the ‘loyal’ viewers.
Following the merger of Reliance Industries' media business with Disney Star, the two streaming apps JioCinema and Hotstar merged into a new streaming app, JioHotstar.
A look back at the paying subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, before the merger with JioCinema:
September 2022: The platform peaked at 61.3 million subscribers.
December 2022: Subscribers declined to 57.5 million, a decrease of 3.8 million from the previous quarter.
March 2023: The downward trend continued, with a further reduction of 4.6 million subscribers, bringing the total to 52.9 million.
June 2023: The platform saw a significant drop, losing 12.5 million subscribers, resulting in a total of 40.4 million.
September 2023: The subscriber count slightly decreased to 35.5 million.
December 2023: A modest recovery occurred, bringing the total to 38.3 million.
September 2024: The subscriber base stood at 35.9 million.
Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, “We have always believed that world-class entertainment should be accessible to all, and crossing 100 million subscribers is a testament to that vision. This milestone not only underscores India’s limitless potential but also strengthens our commitment to pioneering category-first experiences at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on shaping the future of streaming, driving accessibility, and unlocking infinite possibilities for a billion screens.”