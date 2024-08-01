JioCinema Premium to launch Shekhar Home on Aug 14

Delhi: JioCinema Premium is all set to launch the detective drama series, Shekhar Home, on August 14, starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead.

The recently launched trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Shekhar, who unravels the web of crime and mystery with his unmatched detective brilliance. Also featuring a ensemble cast of Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari in key roles, Shekhar Home is an original work of fiction, inspired by literary works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle which are in public domain. The 6-episode series is produced by BBC Studios Productions India and directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.

Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, the show aims to be an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely on.

Menon essays the role of Shekhar Home, who is both eccentric and brilliant. Fate makes him cross paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries across East India.

The duo delves into cases that range from blackmail and murder to supernatural occurrences. Shekhar’s sharp intellect becomes his greatest tool as he navigates a world where criminals lurk in unexpected places, ensuring each revelation is both surprising and thrilling. The series perfectly blends the intensity of suspense drama with a hint of humour, promising a compelling story of friendship, love, betrayal, crime, conspiracy, and exhilarating escapades.

Talking about his role, Menon said, "Shekhar’s character took me back to the good old days. I re-lived the memories of the time when social media was not even a thing. After reading the script and analysing this role, I was drawn to the complexity of unravelling mysteries. The series isn't just about solving crimes—it's also about exploring human nature in all its aspects- from love and loyalty to betrayal and deceit. Playing Shekhar was a pure delight. I’m excited to bring Shekhar to all of you.”

Dugal commented, "Working on 'Shekhar Home' has been a fun journey. It was a delight to collaborate with talented actors like Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey. And to be directed by Rohan Sippy. My character, Iraboty, is a force to reckon with—a strong, determined woman driven by the quest for justice. She has a compelling journey and the dynamic between Shekhar and Iraboty adds a layer of intrigue. Their bond, evolving through shared challenges and discoveries, gives a glimpse of a partnership that goes beyond solving the case.”

Kirti Kulhari said, “Shekhar Home is one of those rare scripts that grab hold of you from the very first read—you instantly know you must be a part of it. It seamlessly blends mystery with humour, creating a narrative that resonates across a wide spectrum of audiences. From the moment I stepped onto the set, I knew this was going to be a special journey, and my character is an interesting one. The series is a testament to the brilliant writing and the seamless direction that allowed us to create a series that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking.”