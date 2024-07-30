JioCinema Premium reveals entertainment lineup for August

Delhi: JioCinema Premium has revealed its line-up for August.

The lineup kickstarts with the OTT comeback of Tusshar Kapoor with the comedy-thriller series Dus June Ki Raat, releasing on August 4, where he plays an unlucky man who can't seem to catch a break. The month also brings the detective series Shekhar Home, premiering on August 14, starring Kay Kay Menon, Rasika Duggal, and Ranvir Shorey. Set in Bengal in the early 1990s, the series is an original work of fiction inspired from literary works by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, which are in public domain.

The youth-centric show Cadets, starring Tanay Chheda and Chayan Chopra, which follows four friends finding their purpose at a fictional tri-services academy, premieres on August 30.

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set for its finale on August 2, followed by the finale of House of the Dragon Season 2 on August 5. The movie Dune: Part 2, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is to premiere on August 1, followed by Godzilla vs Kong on August 29.

Ghudchadi, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Parth Samthaan, is set to premiere on August 9, with the film Tikdam starring Amit Sial arriving on August 23. The documentary Moving Mountains Within, premiering on August 7, follows runners braving a 555 km race in Ladakh, facing high-altitude challenges and harsh weather. The fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi with Riteish Deshmukh, will premiere every day at 9pm, and Khatron Ke Khiladi with Rohit Shetty will premiere every Saturday-Sunday at 9.30pm.

Movies Motu Patlu and Mission KungFu Kid will be available from August 2, followed by Chikoo Bunty - Bhaagam Bhaag Express on August 14. New episodes of Golmaal Jr. and Pakdam Pakdai, and seasons of Peppa Pig are set to premiere soon. Additionally, viewers can catch up on their Hindi, Marathi, and Kannada shows like Megha Barsenge, Durga, and Drusti Bottu and movie Koti before TV.