JioCinema denounces fake video controversy, vows legal action against circulators

Delhi: JioCinema has released a statement on the back of receiving criticism for allegedly showing obscene and vulgar content. Armaan Malik, a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT season 3, has also received criticism following the circulation of a controversial video.

“JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake,” a JioCinema spokesperson said.

This incident has sparked public debate, prompting inquiries into the content and conduct exhibited on reality television programs.

A Shiv Sena leader has demanded the arrest of Armaan Malik, considering the video was deemed vulgar by many as the video allegedly depicts Malik in compromising situations, igniting public outrage and prompting arguments that such content is unfit for public consumption.

According to the JioCinema spokesperson, the company is committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust its viewers place in it. The spokesperson believes that the creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of serious concern.

“Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema,” added the spokesperson.