JioCinema appoints YouTube's Ishan Chatterjee as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: JioCinema on Friday announced the appointment of Ishan Chatterjee as Chief Business Officer.

Chatterjee will play a key role in JioCinema’s leadership team and will closely work with CEO Kiran Mani.

As Chief Business Officer, Chatterjee takes charge of overall monetisation for JioCinema.

In this role, he is responsible for Revenues from Sports, and SMB revenue growth across sports and entertainment.

Chatterjee joins JioCinema from YouTube India where he served as Managing Director and played a pivotal role in shaping the platform's strategy and growth in the country.

With over two decades of experience, including 13 years at Google, Ishan has also had a remarkable journey with McKinsey and Hindustan Unilever. He is an alumnus of The Wharton School and St. Stephen's College, Delhi.

In a press statement, JioCinema said that Chatterjee’s appointment reflects its commitment to accelerate its transformation into a tech-enabled company, delivering cutting-edge, seamless digital experiences to its rapidly expanding user base.