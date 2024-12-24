Japan's antitrust watchdog to find Google violated law in search case

New Delhi: The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is expected to declare Google in violation of Japan's antitrust laws, according to reports by Nikkei Asia.

The watchdog has determined that Google's contracts with smartphone manufacturers unfairly restrict competition, specifically in the realm of web search services.

The investigation, which began in October of the previous year, focuses on Google's practices that allegedly give its search engine an undue advantage, potentially harming competitors in the market. This decision aligns with similar antitrust actions against Google in regions like Europe and the United States, where Google has also faced scrutiny for its market dominance.

The JFTC is poised to issue a cease and desist order, compelling Google to halt these monopolistic practices.