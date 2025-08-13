Jagran Film Festival launches ‘JFF Untitled’ to support emerging filmmakers

New Delhi: The Jagran Film Festival (JFF), presented by Rajnigandha and recognised as the world’s largest travelling film festival, is set to return for its 13th edition. Ahead of the festival, JFF has announced a new initiative, ‘JFF Untitled’, designed to identify and support promising creative talent in filmmaking.

The platform will bring together emerging directors, writers, performers, editors, cinematographers and other film professionals. Participants will be paired into teams, challenged to develop original ideas, and guided through the process of producing short films. The JFF Grant will provide both financial support and mentorship from industry experts to help these projects reach completion and gain visibility.

Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Brand Development, Jagran Prakashan, said: “The future of Indian cinema will be shaped by those who dare to think differently. With JFF Untitled, the aim is not just to offer a platform, but to invest in talented people who will define the next era of storytelling.

This is about turning potential into legacy and giving the next generation of filmmakers the tools, stage, mentors, and audience to begin that journey. We believe talent is everywhere; it only needs the right opportunity to shine. Through this property, we want to make sure that stories are not just imagined, but brought to life for the world to see.”

The short films created by the participants will be screened at the Jagran Film Festival’s Mumbai showcase, with winning entries receiving the opportunity to be featured during the festival.