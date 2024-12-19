Integrating GenAI with content marketing enhances brand loyalty: NP Digital India CEO

New Delhi: By combining content marketing with generative AI, brands can create highly targeted content that strengthens the connection between the brand and the consumer, said Prady Kumaar, Co-founder and CEO of NP Digital India, in an exclusive interview with BestMediaInfo.com.

The future lies in hyper-personalised, insightful content that resonates with users and enhances brand loyalty. To do so, generative AI can analyse user data to predict and enhance individual experiences, leading to hyper-personalised content.

“This approach not only boosts brand loyalty but also enhances marketing effectiveness, making it easier for consumers to engage with products and services that meet their needs,” added Kumaar.

Kumaar believes that there is a significant gap in creating purposeful content, and the focus should be on developing more interactive content.

“Interactive content needs to provide in-depth information and a human experience from start to finish, integrating videos and spreading across social channels to prompt user actions,” he said.

He then shared with BestMediaInfo.com that brands must aim at creating an omnipresent content marketing experience that maximises output from each channel.

“Content generation should occur across all verticals and channels. Nowadays, a single blog post is not enough to maximise impact. The blog should be transformed into a video for YouTube, short-form content for Instagram, and images for Pinterest to connect with the blog,” he said.

The subsidiary of Neil Patel Digital, which is headquartered in the US and specialises in delivering digital marketing solutions for businesses, is growing at a 32% CAGR and aims to triple its revenue within two years in India.

Currently employing 220 people in India, it plans a 60–70% workforce expansion over the next couple of years.

Kumaar stated, “With 150 brands already partnering with us, we aim to grow our team to over 500 members in the coming years and achieve threefold revenue growth within the next two years.”

Throwing light on one of the challenges that NP Digital India faces is working with mid-segment clients who desire quick results.

Kumaar said, “Clients in the mid-segment often expect significant output from the agency before they fully understand the process. This presents a challenge for agencies, as clients anticipate high returns even during the initial stages of engagement.”

He continued, “We are still in the process of educating them about creating an ecosystem with the right data, which is essential for producing effective content. Real attribution and results come later, as this is a long-term strategy. Instant results are unrealistic, as substantial returns cannot be achieved immediately with minimal investment.”

Moreover, Kumaar also mentioned the challenge of identifying first-party data due to confidentiality.

From the horse’s mouth, “Brands today share detailed reports, but identifying first-party data remains a challenge due to confidentiality. Currently, the data is mixed, and we are focusing on understanding the right audiences to target with our content. As a key player in the SEO industry, we aim to create content that attracts the right audiences for each brand. While Google Analytics provides general data, it doesn't offer first-party data. We need to analyse which audiences are truly engaging with the brands, converting, and becoming lead-nurturing prospects.

By doing so, we can create targeted content that resonates with the personas who genuinely appreciate the respective brands. This approach not only boosts brand loyalty but also enhances marketing effectiveness, making it easier for consumers to engage with products and services that meet their needs."

Towards the end, he told BestMediaInfo.com that agencies should never commit to expectations before fully understanding the brand and its connection with the right audience. “It takes about three months to understand the brand, how users connect with it, and which channels work best. We focus on the most effective channels, regardless of client demands for all-encompassing digital marketing.

We aim to avoid wasting their money by identifying the channels that truly drive results for their brand. For e-commerce, certain channels may work best, while for service businesses or software industries, different channels may be more effective. By understanding which channels contribute the most, we can allocate resources wisely within the digital marketing ecosystem.”