Integral Ad Science launches pre-screen brand Safety for Google's search partner network

New Delhi: Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global media measurement company, launched its Pre-Screen Brand Safety Solution for Google's Search Partner Network (SPN). The solution was designed to help advertisers manage where their ads appeared by screening content before it was displayed across SPN platforms.

SPN included various search-related websites and apps that enabled advertisers to expand their reach across mobile and desktop. With IAS’s tool, advertisers were able to automatically filter out websites that did not meet brand safety and suitability standards.

“This expansion built on our partnership with Google to provide global advertisers continued access to independent, and trusted, third-party measurement and optimisation solutions,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “IAS remained committed to providing brands with greater transparency no matter where their digital media investments were being spent.”

Key features of the solution included:

Third-Party Control: The tool used 12 industry standards to screen sites. Domain lists were updated weekly.



Wider Coverage: It supported advertising across SPN, YouTube, and Google Video Partners.



Campaign Compatibility: The exclusion feature worked across different ad formats including Search, Shopping, Apps, and Performance Max.



This launch followed IAS’s broader efforts with Google, including tools for YouTube optimisation and campaign reporting.