Integral Ad Science integrates Impact Plus carbon tracking to assess digital ad emissions

New Delhi: Integral Ad Science (IAS), a media measurement and optimisation platform, has announced a partnership with sustaintech company Impact Plus to integrate carbon evaluation into digital advertising metrics. The collaboration aims to provide advertisers with tools to assess the environmental impact of their digital campaigns alongside traditional performance indicators such as media quality and audience attention.

The integration comes amid growing regulatory pressure around sustainability reporting. Legislation such as California’s “Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act” and the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is pushing companies to disclose and manage their carbon emissions more transparently.

Through this partnership, IAS will incorporate campaign-level greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data from Impact Plus directly into its reporting platform. This will allow brands to access environmental performance insights as part of their overall media analysis.

“Digital advertisers are focused on reducing their carbon footprint. By providing a comprehensive view of their media's environmental impact, we can empower marketers to make more sustainable choices,” said Vincent Villaret, CEO, Impact Plus. “Through this partnership with IAS, we’re providing marketers with the tools they need to achieve their campaign goals without compromising their climate commitments.”

Commenting on the development, Srishti Gupta, Chief Product Officer, IAS, said, “IAS is a leader in providing actionable data that helps drive superior results for advertisers, and this new partnership equips Impact Plus and IAS customers with the tools for more sustainable and effective media buying globally.”