Instagram outlines vision for 2025: Prioritising originality and user connection

New Delhi: Instagram has laid out an ambitious roadmap for 2025, focusing on enhancing user experience, creativity, and connectivity.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, shared the company's strategy in a video posted across Instagram and Threads, emphasising a return to the platform's roots of fostering creativity.

"Instagram was founded on the idea of allowing anybody to share something creative that they were proud to share... We want to double down on that," Mosseri stated. The vision for 2025 includes several key initiatives:

1. Enhanced algorithmic rankings: Instagram aims to refine its algorithms to better prioritise original, creative content over reposts or less engaging material. This shift is intended to combat the clutter of low-quality posts, ensuring that users' feeds are filled with content that resonates on a personal level.

2. Creative tools development: The platform plans to upgrade its suite of creative tools, leveraging emerging technologies like generative AI to simplify and enhance content creation. This move is expected to cater to both novice and professional creators, making it easier for users to produce high-quality posts, stories, and reels.

3. Social connections: Improving how users interact with each other is another cornerstone of Instagram's 2025 plan. Mosseri highlighted intentions to make content recommendations more social and interactive, fostering a stronger sense of community among users. This includes features like enhanced direct messaging capabilities and better integration of user content across the platform.

With the US Supreme Court leaning towards supporting a ban on TikTok, Instagram is preparing for an influx of new users. Discussions within Instagram's executive team have focused on scaling up infrastructure to handle potential new user sign-ups and ensuring the platform remains an attractive alternative for content creators and viewers alike.

The timing of these announcements is not coincidental, as they come just days before TikTok's potential operational cessation in the US. This has already seen TikTok creators redirecting their followers to Instagram, evidenced by an increase in posts about Instagram handles.