Indie Rights enters content licensing agreement with Cape May Studios

New Delhi: Indie Rights, an independent film distribution company, has announced a content licensing agreement with Cape May Studios, a global streaming entertainment company.

Through this partnership, a selection of films from Indie Rights’ catalog will be available on Cape May Studios’ upcoming FAST and AVOD channels.

These titles will be distributed globally in English and through localised versions to reach international audiences.

The lineup spans genres like horror, thriller, sci-fi, drama, crime, and mystery while also exploring themes such as rising education costs, unemployment, sexual identity, corporate power, mental health, climate change, homelessness, and artificial intelligence.

Some titles include Anarchy Radio, Coyote Cage, Caged Birds, I Survived a Zombie Apocalypse, Infiltrators, Little Black Lie, Our Man in L.A., Solid Rock Trust, The Apocalypse Box, Shadows of Bigfoot, Trophy Wife, and Wake Up.

"This is an exciting moment for Indie Rights as we expand our global reach with Cape May Studios," said Linda Nelson, CEO, Indie Rights. "Their innovative streaming platforms will provide our filmmakers with new opportunities to connect with audiences who crave original, meaningful stories."

Sachin Gokhale, Founder and CEO, Cape May Studios, added, "This collaboration is a key milestone as we prepare to launch our AVOD and FAST channels. With access to Indie Rights’ compelling films, we are excited to deliver content that challenges, inspires, and resonates with a global audience."

According to Cape May Studio, as streaming continues to evolve, this partnership highlights both the growing demand for independent storytelling and the increasing importance of ad-supported platforms as powerful alternatives to subscription-based services in being meaningful destinations for top-tier entertainment and engagement.