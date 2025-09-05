Indian founder Nishith Srivastava’s Agentics aims to transform MSMEs into AI-native Enterprises

New Delhi: In the crowded world of AI consulting, a new agency is entering with a very deliberate focus. Founded by Indian entrepreneur Nishith Srivastava (Nish), Agentics is not chasing billion-dollar corporations. Instead, it is turning its attention to a segment he believes has been long ignored, small and mid-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“Billion-dollar corporations already have armies of consultants and legacy IT vendors circling around them, our company is focused on growth-ready MSMEs,” said Srivastava.



“Our mission is simple but bold, that is to help these businesses move from merely using AI tools to becoming truly AI-native enterprises," Srivastava added.

This emphasis on AI-native transformation is powered by India’s rise as a global AI hub. The country, once seen as an outsourcing destination, now finds itself at the center of AI delivery for the world.

Srivastava pointed to the scale of talent as proof. “The country has quickly become a global powerhouse, with over 416,000 AI professionals in 2025, a 250% jump from 2016, and that number is projected to triple to 1.25 million by 2027. Fueled by 2.6 million STEM graduates each year, India ranks first in the world for AI skill penetration, ahead of even the United States, and stands second only to the US in terms of total AI workforce. Europe and the Middle East recognize Indian talent as among the best in the world, bolstered by a thriving ecosystem of more than 400 funded AI startups,” Srivastava argued.

For Srivastava, the numbers translate into real opportunities for the mid-market. “Access to world-class expertise at competitive costs means they can tap into the same caliber of AI talent as multibillion-dollar corporations, without the bloat or inflated pricing of traditional consultancies. MSMEs are often ignored by big players, yet they’re desperate for AI to level the playing field. Delivering tailored, high-impact solutions is Agentics’ focus,” he said.

Yet, Agentics is not pitching talent as the only differentiator. The real challenge, Srivastava argued, lies in the way most businesses are approaching AI. “Too often, MSMEs buy plug-and-play tools expecting instant results, bolt AI onto outdated systems with no long-term strategy, or run scattered pilot projects that never scale. The result is wasted time, wasted budgets, and zero ROI.”

The antidote is what he called an “AI-native Transformation.” “The process begins with AI prototypes using a client’s own data to prove value upfront, then moves into modular scaling, tied directly to measurable outcomes like 20 percent cost savings or 30 percent efficiency gains,” Srivastava explained.

His critique of traditional consulting approaches is sharp. According to Srivastava, the old playbooks are broken. Innovation shouldn’t take 18 months, transformation shouldn’t stall in pilot purgatory, and AI shouldn’t just be a demo. It should drive real P&L impact.

Agentics is positioning itself as an “Anti-Consultancy.” “Instead of just delivering decks and reports, we become your active partner in growth execution, acting as an on-demand Chief Growth Officer for MSMEs. We take full ownership, from identifying problems to delivering solutions. Our approach de-risks AI adoption through a Staged Validation Model: proof of concept, pilot, rollout, and optimization. We demonstrate early results, building trust quickly by directly tying AI solutions to P&L impact,” said Srivastava.

As per the Agentics founder, this philosophy translated into a delivery model that is deliberately lean. “Agentics will be designing and scaling AI-native tech stacks in a modular fashion, with every outcome tied to clear KPIs like revenue growth, cost reduction, or productivity boosts. Our leaner cost structure even shrinks with scale, rather than ballooning,” Srivastava highlighted.

To achieve this, Srivastava and his team have created a global-regional-local hybrid structure. “Our unique Global-Regional-Local hybrid model combines India’s technical expertise with the extensive on-ground consulting and execution experience of local leadership in Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. This regional leadership has a proven track record of spearheading large-scale transformations at major IT and consulting firms,” said Srivastava.

As per Srivastava, this approach will bring cultural understanding to the centre of execution. “Our solutions are conceptualised and tailored by our local consulting partners, who possess decades of hands-on experience solving business problems for MSMEs. Their understanding of regional and local cultural nuances enables them to maximize impact and minimize integration challenges at the ground level, all while keeping costs lean. And then, we develop and deliver cutting-edge AI growth execution solutions from our India-based delivery hubs,”Srivastava added.

Results, Srivastava emphasized, are not theoretical. “Elite operators have successfully executed $100 million turnarounds, reduced total cost of ownership by up to 40%, and deployed AI at scale. Meanwhile, our global-regional-local approach ensures that the solutions are not only technically advanced but also highly relevant to real business pain points on the ground, ranging from supply chain visibility and customer engagement to marketing automation, all while keeping costs lean. This model maximizes impact and minimizes integration challenges, allowing us to craft and implement solutions in line with local business needs.” Srivastava explained.

The focus also underscores that Agentics is selective. As per Srivastava, their sweet spot is MSMEs with revenues between $10 million and $600 million in FMCG, CPG, Retail, DTC, Healthcare, and BFSI across APAC, MEA, and Europe, companies that are hungry for growth but ignored by the big consultancies. The firm’s short-term goal is to reach $5 million in gross income post-launch, with offices already planned in Amsterdam, Hamburg, Istanbul, Toronto, Buenos Aires, Warsaw, Zurich, Bangalore, Mumbai, and New Delhi, followed by expansion into the Middle East and Africa.

Bootstrapped by design, Agentics is focused on building credibility through execution rather than chasing funding hype. Investment conversations will come only after the model has proven itself in the market, said Srivastava.

“At its foundation, Agentics is designed to blend boutique precision with global scale. Revealing the plan, Srivastava said that Agentics aims at blending the precision of boutique advisory with the scale of global execution. It has built a robust ecosystem of AI labs, CX design studios, data specialists, and technology partners to ensure flawless delivery, from model development to deployment and ongoing optimisation and enhancements. This setup not only helps clients overcome challenges like talent shortages and integration headaches, but also ensures they capture the full business impact of AI adoption, whether that’s reducing defects, improving sustainability, or unlocking entirely new growth opportunities,” Srivastava added.

That delivery-first positioning, Agentics founder believes, will set them apart from the consulting establishment. “By standing shoulder-to-shoulder with clients until promised results are achieved as their on-demand Chief Growth Officers, the company is carving out a new category in the consulting space, one where smaller enterprises can access Ferrari-level AI execution without the Ferrari price tag.,”

The promise that Srivastava and the Agentics team delivers 20% to 40% efficiency gains, won’t just transform MSMEs across Europe, Middle East and APAC but will redefine how the mid-market competes and evolves in an AI-driven world.

