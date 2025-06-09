India TV rolls out all-in-one OTT app for news, shows and podcasts

New Delhi: India TV has launched its India TV OTT App. This app is a one-point destination for News, Aap Ki Adalat, Fitness, Devotional, Infotainment, Lifestyle, and podcast content.

In a statement, the news broadcaster stated that the launch of the India TV OTT App is a significant strategic move, capitalising on the booming digital content industry where OTT platforms offer greater freedom from traditional censorship.

India TV's foray into OTT is characterised by a strong focus on "premium, exclusive and streaming audience-first content." The app's diverse offerings, including news, podcasts, learning shows, and original AI Stories, highlight a commitment to developing content specifically for the digital consumer.

Crucially, the emphasis on "meaningful content in a clutter-free, family-friendly space" differentiates the India TV OTT App in a competitive market.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, stated, "Our vision for the India TV OTT App is to be the single, trusted digital destination for every Indian family. We have carefully designed it to offer credible information and enrichment, fostering collective viewing experiences that strengthen family bonds. It's our commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and thoughtfully curated space for all.”

The India TV OTT app is available on the Play Store of Smart TV platforms.