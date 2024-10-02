Inaugural 'Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers' event takes place in London on October 1, 2024

The inaugural Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers took place in London on October 1, celebrating the women of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Hosted by Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, and Kelly Day, VP of Prime Video International, the showcase featured guest appearances from actors Priyanka-Chopra Jonas, Octavia Spencer, and Bryce Dallas Howard, directors Charlotte Brändström and Louise Hooper, and producers Amy Pascal, Sue Vertue, and Lindsey Weber at Queen Elizabeth Hall at London’s South Bank Centre.

Creative talent from in front of and behind the cameras joined Salke and Day for the event, which was attended by industry guests and Prime Video female executives, including heads of Amazon MGM Studios worldwide and leaders of Prime Video nationally and pan-regionally.

Anchored by broadcaster Clara Amfo, the event explored themes such as building global franchises, appealing to a younger generation and the rise of action heroines, in discussion with the stars of Prime Video’s biggest series and movies, including star of Citadel and upcoming movie Heads of State Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor Octavia Spencer, the cast and directors of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and star of Deep Cover, Bryce Dallas Howard.

The event also previewed forthcoming international series and movies, including Italy’s Citadel: Diana, starring Matilda De Angelis; the UK’s The Devil’s Hour Season 2 with Jessica Raine, Spain’s highly anticipated Culpa Tuya, starring Nicole Wallace; and the upcoming British adaptation My Fault: London, starring Asha Banks; as well as the all-female cast and creative team of La Virgen Roja, based on the story of Hildegart Rodríguez; The Office Australia, starring Felicity Ward and Pimpinero: Blood and Oil, starring Laura Osma.

During the live showcase, Jennifer Salke commented, “We’ve had a mission to be a destination for women all around the world, and we’re starting to see progress with that” and Kelly Day added “we’ve expanded the storytelling so much for women, and it’s brought so many new customers to the service and ignited a lot of passion for our female viewers.”

As part of an on-stage fireside chat, Octavia Spencer said, “For me, there weren’t a lot of female executives. So, to see how vastly different the industry is, how many opportunities are made available to us, I think we must come into the industry with as much in our arsenal as we can give.”

Commenting on the upcoming Australian Original adaption of The Office, Felicity Ward told Clara Amfo “Ricky Gervais approved a female lead. He was very excited about a female lead” and on the importance of female commissioners, Laura Osma (Pimpinero: Blood and Oil) said “so many stories have been hidden for so long but now we can delve into them”.

During a fireside conversation with Jennifer Salke, on what the industry is getting right, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “I was wanting to get out of the box and here with Amazon is where I got that, it takes huge courage to back local stories”

“Women are at the core of our business – from our incredible actors, our inventive producers and our executive teams,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We also know that women around the world love to be moved by incredible storytelling and we look forward to bringing them all a compelling slate featuring some of the most talented women working both in front and behind the camera.”

“As we look to grow Prime Video internationally, women will be central to driving that success,” added Kelly Day, VP Prime Video international. “From the millions of viewers globally, to the women running the Prime Video and Studios teams in Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the US, to the women starring in and delivering our biggest shows and movies, Prime Video is being shaped by trailblazing women.”

The following announcements and reveals were made at Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers.