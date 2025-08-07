I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defends OTT oversight, reiterates commitment to creative freedom

New Delhi: The Government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting creative freedom under Article 19 of the Constitution while simultaneously tightening regulatory oversight of OTT platforms through the IT Rules, 2021. The statement was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha.

To curb harmful content on digital platforms, the government notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 under the IT Act, 2000. Part III of these rules specifically lays down a Code of Ethics for publishers of digital news and OTT content.

OTT platforms are obligated not to transmit any content prohibited by law. A structured three-tier grievance redressal mechanism is in place:

Level I: Self-regulation by the publishers

Level I: Self-regulation by the publishers Level II: Self-regulation by self-regulatory bodies of the publishers

Level II: Self-regulation by self-regulatory bodies of the publishers Level III: Oversight mechanism by the Central Government

Complaints received by the Ministry are forwarded to the concerned OTT platforms for resolution. In cases of serious violations, following consultations with relevant ministries, the Government has blocked 43 OTT platforms for streaming obscene content, the Minister confirmed.

Regarding government communication, the Minister stated that the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) continues to issue advertisements across various platforms, including print, TV, radio, digital, and outdoor, ensuring wide dissemination of the message.

Highlighting the government's broader focus on India’s creative economy, the Minister said the AVGC-XR sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) is being recognised as a core component of the country’s cultural and economic landscape.

A National AVGC‑XR Task Force, set up in April 2022, has developed a strategic roadmap for sectoral growth.

The Government hosted the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai from May 1–4 this year, aiming to position India as a global media and entertainment hub.

Key highlights included:

Create in India Challenge: A global talent hunt spanning 34 creative categories such as animation, AR/VR, and music, with over 1 lakh registrations.

Create in India Challenge: A global talent hunt spanning 34 creative categories such as animation, AR/VR, and music, with over 1 lakh registrations. WAVES Bazaar and WaveX Accelerator: Platforms to connect creators with investors and mentors.

WAVES Bazaar and WaveX Accelerator: Platforms to connect creators with investors and mentors. Masterclasses and mentoring sessions in AI, storytelling, XR, and digital content creation.

The Government has also established the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to nurture talent in creative tech. Modelled on the lines of IITs and IIMs, IICT focuses on industry-oriented training across the AVGC-XR spectrum.

Key highlights of IICT: