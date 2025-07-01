IAS launches social attention measurement for Snap

New Delhi: Integral Ad Science announced a strategic partnership with Snap Inc. and Lumen Research to bring customised attention measurement to Snapchat. Snap Attention Measurement will now enable advertisers to gain social attention metrics, combining Lumen eye-tracking and IAS’s AI-powered media quality data to create a Snapchat attention score within the IAS Signal platform.

“Advertisers are increasingly seeking a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their media,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science. “Our new first-to-market partnership with Snap and Lumen Research creates a complete view of attention. It unifies real-world user data with media quality data to provide a holistic understanding of attention to drive media performance in a leading global social platform.”

Snap Attention Measurement with IAS and Lumen Research gives advertisers:

A custom attention metric on Snapchat: Go beyond viewability measurement and leverage key attention insights within IAS Signal, powered by Lumen’s attention model and combined with IAS’s media quality metrics for attention measurement on Snapchat to understand media performance and engagement.

A holistic view of attention metrics across channels: Seamlessly view Snap Attention and IAS Quality Attention Measurement across platforms and channels.

Third-Party Measurement: Providing advertisers with trusted, independent third-party attention measurement to support their campaign performance goals.

“This partnership is a major step forward for the Attention Economy — giving advertisers on Snap the clarity and confidence to measure how attention drives action,” said Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen Research. “At Lumen, we know it’s what people pay attention to that truly shapes behaviour.”

Snap Attention Measurement will be available in IAS Signal, IAS’s unified reporting platform that delivers the data and insights advertisers need to measure and optimise their digital campaigns across channels easily.

IAS is a global leader in attention measurement and optimisation. In December 2024, IAS introduced its Quality Attention Optimisation product in beta, giving advertisers a powerful new way to activate attention insights and optimise programmatic campaigns in real-time.

Alongside this launch, IAS also announced an expanded partnership with Lumen Research to bring Social Attention measurement to IAS customers, offering advertisers attention metrics across social platforms and the open web via IAS.