IAMAI’s India Affiliate Summit to take place on Nov 7 and 8 in Gurugram

New Delhi: The 10th edition of India Affiliate Summit (IAS), the affiliate marketing event organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) will take place on November 7 and 8, 2024, at The Leela, Ambience, Gurugram.

The conference will bring together leading marketers, thought leaders and innovators to explore new trends, strategies, and growth opportunities in the dynamic affiliate marketing ecosystem. vCommission is the title partner of IAS 2024.

Industry experts will present insights, data-driven strategies, and ideas across sectors such as affiliate marketing, e-commerce and D2C.

The two-day summit will be addressed by industry leaders such as Neil Patel, Founder, NP Digital; Parul Bhargava, CEO, vCommission; Vivek Malhotra, CMO, India Today Group, and Chairman IAMAI’s Digital Advertising Council; Sanjay Sidhwani, CEO, Indian Express Digital; Deepak Oram, Senior Vice President - Growth Marketing & Martech, HDFC Bank; Nitin Sethi, Joint President, Chief Digital Officer, Adani Group; Marisha Lakhiani, Chief Growth Officer, Mindvalley; and Nidhi Rastogi, Head of Marketing, Uniqlo.

They will deliberate on topics ranging from strategies for affiliate success, influencer marketing to building resilient affiliate ecosystems.

IAMAI will also release a document outlining the “Best Practices for Affiliate Marketing India” at the Summit on November 7.

Some of the partners supporting IAS 2024 are vCommission, Flickstree, Optiminastic, and Seventynine Digital.