IAB Tech Lab releases Global Privacy Platform (GPP) implementation guidelines for public comment

New Delhi: IAB Tech Lab has released its Global Privacy Platform (GPP) Implementation Guidelines for a 45-day public comment period, ending on December 16, 2024.
“Our goal is to provide clear, actionable steps for companies to integrate the GPP into their operations,” said Rowena Lam, Senior Director of Product, IAB Tech Lab. “The guidelines are designed to support teams new to GPP, while enhancing the process for those already familiar with the platform.”
The IAB Tech Lab Global Privacy Platform (GPP) was developed to help ecosystem participants support user choice and comply with consumer privacy regulations across diverse regulatory regimes globally. The GPP reduces the cost of managing privacy compliance by maximising interoperability and simplifying and harmonising user preference communication. This makes it easier for all parties in the digital advertising supply chain to comply with regional privacy regulations and easier for users to understand their options and express and manage preferences. These implementation guidelines, developed by the Global Privacy Working Group, provide essential resources for product and engineering teams to adopt the GPP and comply with evolving regulations like GDPR and U.S. state laws.
Key offerings include:
- A roadmap to implementation for new users
- Enhanced resources for experienced teams to refine implementation
- Practical steps for compliance with global privacy regulations
The guidelines align with IAB Tech Lab’s broader mission of supporting the industry by providing tools that streamline compliance efforts and facilitate more effective privacy management within the digital advertising ecosystem.
“Publishers, adtech vendors, and CMPs are all on the front lines of trying to make sense of these complex privacy regulations,” said Melissa Cooper, Director, Privacy, PubMatic. “Where GPP serves as a roadmap, these guidelines serve as a navigation system. It’s about cutting through the noise and helping teams get practical solutions in place so they can focus on what they do best, without getting stuck in the regulatory weeds.”
Industry members are encouraged to review the guidelines and provide feedback during the public comment period. To access the GPP Implementation Guidelines and submit comments, please visit: https://iabtechlab.com/standards/gpp-implementation/
